The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Alligator River...
Croatan and Roanoke Sounds...
Pamlico Sound...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
S of Cape Hatteras NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC out to 20 nm...
S of Currituck Beach Light NC to Oregon Inlet NC out to 20 nm...
S of Ocracoke Inlet NC to Cape Lookout NC out to 20 nm...
S of Oregon Inlet NC to Cape Hatteras NC out to 20 nm...
Waters from Currituck Beach Light to Oregon Inlet NC from 20 to 40
nm...
* Until 100 AM EST.
* At 1152 PM EST, showers were located along a line extending from 6
nm south of Albemarle Sound to 9 nm south of The Vicinity Of Gum
Neck to 8 nm east of Swanquarter to near The Vicinity Of Cedar
Island, moving northeast at 65 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Cape Hatteras, Engelhard, Kill Devil Hills, Ocracoke Inlet, The
Center Of Croatan Sound, Highway 94 Bridge, The Vicinity Of Frying
Pan, Ar145, Crabtree Bay, Ar225, Pamlico Sound, The Vicinity Of
Atlantic, The Vicinity Of Slades Creek, The Vicinity Of Mashoes,
Ar130, Oregon Inlet, Ar230, The Center Of Roanoke Sound, The Center
Of The Pamlico Sound and Cedar Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...49KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Gusty showers will impact portions of northwestern Camden,
northwestern Pasquotank, eastern Gates, and northwestern Currituck
Counties, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of
Portsmouth, the eastern City of Suffolk and the western City of
Virginia Beach through 1245 AM EST...
At 1200 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty
winds along a line extending from near Crittenden to near Downtown
Suffolk to near Hobbsville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Virginia Beach, Sunbury, Ocean View, Kempsville, Virginia Wesleyan
University, Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Regent
University, Great Bridge, South Mills, Deep Creek, Downtown
Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Norfolk,
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Fentress and Bowers Hill.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHARLOTTE - Lessie Burke Riddick, 101, died on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at Riddick Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Belvidere. Viewing Saturday from 1pm until time of service. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
