...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Rain developing around midnight, then mixing with and
changing to snow early Thursday morning. Total snow
accumulations of one to three inches. The highest accumulations
expected are expected along and south of highway 58. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph by daybreak Thursday
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please
call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go
to http://DriveNC.gov.
&&