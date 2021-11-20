KITTY HAWK - Manuel S. "Manny" Medeiros, Jr., 86, died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Mass of the Resurrection Monday at 10 am, at Holy Redeemer Church on Kitty Hawk Road. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.
