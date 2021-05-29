KILL DEVIL HILLS - Margarete B. Peterson, 83, died on May 26, 2021. Funeral Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m., at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Chapel, Nags Head. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.
