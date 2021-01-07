HERTFORD - Mary Louise Riddick, 83, died on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Graveside services Sunday at 3 p.m., at Riddick Family Cemetery, Hobbsville. Arrangements by Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers.
