MANTEO - Mary M. Conway, 98, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 10 a.m., at Free Grace Church in Manteo. Viewing Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Gallop Funeral Services in Nags Head. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.

