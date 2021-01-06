ELIZABETH CITY - Mattie L. Davis, 97, died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Celebration of Life services were held Mon. December 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., at New Oak Cemetery. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
