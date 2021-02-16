EDENTON - Pastor Donald Edward Sawyer, 74, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Celebration of life service Tuesday at 2 pm, at Edenton Church of God. Arrangements by Twiford Funeral Home, Elizabeth City.
