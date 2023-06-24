...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
GOLDSBORO - Pastor George A. Staten, 73, died on Monday, June 12, 2023. Graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
