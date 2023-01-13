The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Neuse and Bay Rivers...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 200 AM EST.
* At 1256 AM EST, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 17 nm southwest of Edenton to 7 nm northeast of The
Vicinity Of Highway 24-17 Bridge, moving northeast at 45 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
The Vicinity Of Slocum Creek, Oriental, Mid Point Of Cherry
Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry Terminal, The Mouth Of The Neuse
River, The Vicinity Of Belhaven, The Vicinity Of Adams Creek, The
Vicinity Of Trent River, The Mouth Of The Pamlico River, Highway 94
Bridge, Hobucken, Crabtree Bay, The Mouth Of The Perquimans River,
Bath, Mid Point Of South Creek, The Vicinity Of Pamlico Beach,
Albemarle Sound, The Vicinity Of Hancock Creek, The Vicinity Of
Slades Creek, The Vicinity Of South River and Bull Bay/scuppernong
River.
HAIL...0.00IN
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
MONROE. NJ - Paulette Moore Hines, 70, died on Friday, January 6, 2023. Life Celebration Services Saturday at 1 p.m., at Grace and Truth Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
