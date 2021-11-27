COLINTON - Peter Michael Turek, 90, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Funeral Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 am, at All Saints Episcopal Church, Southern Shores. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.
