ELIZABETH CITY - Romell J. Chamblee, Jr., died on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Celebration of life Friday at noon, at Campus of the College of Albemarle in the Performing Arts Center. Viewing 5-8 pm Thursday at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.