POWELLS POINT - Sadie B. Gallop, 97, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 1 pm, at Pleasant Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
