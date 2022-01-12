SOUTHERN SHORES - Sally Collier Hardie, 92, died on Saturday, January 8th, 2022. Graveside services service will be held at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Viewing Wednesday, 5-7 pm, Gallop funeral Services Chapel, Nags Head.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.