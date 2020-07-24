NEWPORT NEWS - Sandra Fay Wiggins-Elliott, 61, died on Mon. July 20, 2020. Funeral Sat. at noon, at Melton Grove MB Church, Winfall, NC. Visitation two hours prior to service. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care.
