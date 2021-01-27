ELIZABETH CITY NC - Tallie Charlie Stiles, Jr., died on Thursday January 21, 2021. Celebration of life services Thursday at 1 pm, at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Walk-thru viewing 5-7 pm Wednesday at funeral home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.