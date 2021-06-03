ELIZABETH CITY - Tangela Lin Stallings Assoumane-Adamou, 43, died on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Celebration of life service Friday at 1 pm, at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. Viewing 5-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
