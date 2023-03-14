...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 32 degrees
possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County,
and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
KITTY HAWK - Thomas Ezell Gantt, 69, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A graveside service was held Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Austin Cemetery in Kitty Hawk. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.
