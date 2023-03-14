KITTY HAWK - Thomas Ezell Gantt, 69, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A graveside service was held Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Austin Cemetery in Kitty Hawk. Arrangements by Gallop Funeral Services, Inc.

