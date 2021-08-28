MOYOCK - William Percelle Mullen, Sr, 82, died on Monday, August 23rd, 2021. Life Celebration Services Sunday at 2 pm, at Samuel Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. Viewing Saturday, 4-6 pm, at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.