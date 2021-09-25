ELIZABETH CITY - Willie O. Freshwater, Jr., 37, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Celebration of Life Services Saturday at 1 pm, at Guiding Light Apostolic Church, Camden. Walk-thru viewing was Friday at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations 4-6 pm. Masks are required.
