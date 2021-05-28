NEWARK NJ - Yvonne Fletcher-Thomas, 73, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 am, at the funeral home. Viewing from 10 am until time of service. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel .
