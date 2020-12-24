Edward Wallace Huntington, age 72, of Anglers Cove Rd., Hertford, NC died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Westfield, MA on October 9, 1948 to the late Wallace E. Huntington and Maude Kingham Huntington, he was the husband of Evangelista Diaz Huntington. Ed was a retired photographer for the U. S. Navy and the U. S. Coast Guard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Ava Pauline Ryan and son-in-law Troy A. Ryan of Chesapeake, VA; two stepsons, Chiral Hiraldo and Tony Hiraldo; and five grandchildren, Saxton Edward Cruz, Darrian Reece Cruz, Brittany Ryan, Rebecca Ryan, and Noelle Ryan. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Minister Kevin Reiver. Burial will be at Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Huntington family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
