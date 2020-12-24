Emma J. Glover

Emma Mae Jumper Glover, 90, of 108 Mark Drive, Apt. 3, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Glover was born in Dallas, Texas on September 16, 1930, and was the “baby girl” and one of six children born to the late Heston Thomas and Lillie Mae Isaac Jumper. A homemaker and mother, before moving to Edenton she had retired as the manager of a thrift store. A woman of faith, she most recently had been attending First Pentecostal Church of Portsmouth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Glover; and by her five siblings. Surviving are two daughters, Vicky Martin of Kansas City, MO and Tami Pierce of Edenton; three sons, Michael Wayne Glover of Palm Springs, CA, Richard Dale Glover of Edenton, and David Lynn Glover of Illinois; and many grandchildren and great-children who adored and loved her. In accordance with her wishes, the family will hold a private gathering to remember and celebrate her life. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
