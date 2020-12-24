James F. Weathers, Jr.

James Fulton Weathers, Jr., 73, CWO, USCG Retired, of 1601 Virginia Road, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in his home. Mr. Weathers was born in Rowan County on January 11, 1947, and was the son of the late James F., Sr. and Mary Ruth Lowder Weathers. A retired Chief Warrant Officer in US Coast Guard with 21 years of service, he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his military career, he completed his education, obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Geographical Information Systems (mapping), and was an avid stamp collector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Lynn Weathers, and by his brother, Richard Dexter Weathers. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Regina Mary Smith Weathers; his daughter, Tracy Faircloth and husband, Don; his son, James Fulton Weathers, III, and two grandchildren, Abigail and Jason Faircloth, all of Edenton. Also surviving are his sister, Sally Morgan and husband, Don; in-laws, Richard Baughman and Billie Weathers; and special friends, Zachary and Patsy Holshouser, and Don Faircloth, Sr. In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
