Adam Thomas "Boomer" Tanner

It is with deepest sadness that the parents of Adam T. Tanner report the recent passing of their youngest Son on June 8, 2022. Adam T. Tanner (38) departed this life as he slept peacefully at home. Adam was a U. S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan during his enlisted service from 2008 - 2012. Adam will ever be remembered by family and friends for his easy smile and great sense of humor, his passion for reading, history, and expertise on everything Star Wars. Adam is survived by his proud parents, Gillian and Bob Tanner of Elizabeth City, NC, his older brother Bob III and nephews Joshua and Gavin of San Diego, CA and his older sister Sarah Quinones and her husband Juan, and by his niece Olivia and nephews Dylan and Tanner of Howell, NJ. , and his Aunt Sharon and Uncle Bill of Norfolk, VA., and his Aunt Helen and Uncle John and cousins Bethan, Carwyn, and Rhian of New South Wales, AU. A private “Celebration of Life” will be held for Adam at a time and location yet to be determined. Semper Fidelis Marine! We love you and miss you dearly! Gorffwys Mewn Heddwch (Rest in Peace)
