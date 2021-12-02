Adelaide Hendrix

Adelaide L. Hendrix
TYNER - Adelaide Layden Hendrix, 101, of 228 Cannons Ferry Road, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in her home.
Mrs. Hendrix was born on December 17, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Archie Elfred and Beatrice Copeland Layden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noah M. "Mack" Hendrix; her son, Randy Hendrix; sisters, Doris Monds, Sylvia Miller, and Helen Riddick; and by brothers, Oliver and Carlton Layden.
A homemaker, for many years she and Jane Joyner operated the Cannons Ferry Snack Bar on the hill opposite the fisheries that sat on the banks of the Chowan River. Others may remember her for her flowers, particularly Gladiolas, which she grew and sold to local florists. She was raised in the fellowship of Piney Woods Friends Meeting.
Surviving are her children, Janet Faye Martin (husband, Jim) of Hertford, and Johnny Mack Hendrix (wife, Nancy) of Tyner; two sisters, Clemma Bunch of Belvidere and Marlene Bass of Hobbsville; a granddaughter, Lisa Hendrix Perry (husband, Shane), and two great-grandchildren, Tony B. Hendrix and Kayla N. Perry, all of Tyner; and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Hendrix of Jarvisburg.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Scott Taylor, Chaplain, Albemarle Hospice. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery.
With the resurgence of the Covid Virus in the area, no formal visitation is planned; however friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following services on Saturday.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Albemarle Hospice and to Debbie Boyce, Martha Decker, Angela Riddick, and April Walton, the caregivers that made her comfortable and allowed her to stay home in her time of declining health.
