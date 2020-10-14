Adeline Dance
ELIZABETH CITY - Adeline Dance of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at her residence in the Weeksville section of Elizabeth City.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with Pastor Charlie Bowe, Officiating. COVID-19 are still in place.
Adeline leaves to cherish her memories, loving and caring daughter, Mollie D. Williams; and devoted sons, Chester L. Dance and Trumichus T. (Mike) Dance, all of Elizabeth City, NC. Nine grandchildren; Kieva L. White, Tiffany L. Taylor, Dr. Decarlos E.Taylor, Desmond B. White, Demario P. Hill, Dejanaire V. Blanks, Cheston Dance, Kheri R. Smith, and Aujai C. Williams. Ten great-grandchildren; Anthony Taylor, Chase Taylor, D'Asionah White, Jessica Taylor Etheridge, Messiah Harris, Taniya Fletcher, Deliah White, Shaniya Pool and Kassidy Taylor; one sister, Ella B. Thornton. She also leaves a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her earthly departure.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.