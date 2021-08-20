Adrian H. Mizelle

Adrian Harold “Pee Wee” Mizelle, age 85, of Elizabeth City, NC died August 18, 2021 at his home. Born in Bertie County, NC on September 12, 1935 to the late John Eley Mizelle and Gladys Dunlow Mizelle, he was the widower of Reva H. Mizelle. He worked in the logging business until his retirement. A member of New Life Assembly of God, he enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger. He is survived by a daughter, Delores Lamb of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Harold Mizelle (Carol) of Elizabeth City, NC and Charlie Mizelle (Sherri) of Camden, NC; a brother, John Floyd “Termite” Mizelle (Joann); a sister-in-law, Vergie Mizelle; his grandchildren, Brian Lamb, Brandon Mizelle, Andrew Langlois (Danielle), Jonathan Langlois, Isaac Langlois (Jeana), Ethan Mizelle (Amber), Leah Mizelle, Amanda Richardson (Craig), and C. J. Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Waylon Mizelle, Flint Mizelle, Emery Langlois and Cam Warren. He was predeceased by his grandchildren, Calvin Ray Lamb, Jr., Charles H. Lamb, and Brandon Palmer ; brothers, Vernon Mizelle and Woodrow Mizelle; a sister, Ann Stocks; son-in-law Calvin Ray Lamb; and daughter-in-law, Lisa K. Mizelle. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 23, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating. The family will receive visitors at 312 South St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Mizelle family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.