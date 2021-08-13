Agnes M. Davis
ELIZABETH CITY - Agnes Matalene Stokley Gibbs Davis, 80, of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A floating visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories husband, Pastor Charles Russell Davis of Riverhead, NY; children, Ethel "Maxine" Stokley of Coram, NY, Stanley Gibbs (Rita), Donald Gibbs, Sr., (Tammie) and Jeffrey Gibbs all of Elizabeth City, NC; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Stokley, Jr., (Donnelle) of Elizabeth CIty, NC and Richard Stokley of Riverhead, NY; five sisters, Gertrude Williams and Mary Stanley (Leroy) both of Elizabeth City, NC, Selena Trent of Yaphank, NY, Carolyn Stokley of Mattituck, NY and Earlene Stokley of Middle Island, NY; a sister-in-law, Thelma Stokley of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.