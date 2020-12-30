Agnes Yvonne Abshire

Yvonne Hooker Abshire, age 90, of 161 Gibson Road, Hertford, NC died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Peak Resources Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC. She was the daughter of the late Alva R. Hooker and Irva K. Hooker, and the wife of the late John D. Abshire Sr. She was an assistant general registrar with the Virginia Beach City Government and attended Woodland United Methodist Church. She is survived by two sons, John D. Abshire Jr. and wife Debbie of Kitty Hawk and Scott L. Abshire and wife Kathryn of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a brother, Al Hooker. She was a very loving mother and grandmother and was especially proud of her sons who are both retired Virginia Beach Firefighters. A private graveside memorial will be held at Cedarwood Cemetery officiated by Rev Joe Griffith. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimers North Carolina, 2245 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC 27834. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Abshire family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
