Al Freddie Boyd

ELIZABETH CITY - Al Freddie Boyd passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Service will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 by streaming live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will be held on Friday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home.

Freddie leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Vernell (Niecy) Boyd; mother, Evelyn Boyd; two daughters, Ashley Boyd and Fredricka Butler; two sons, Demetrius Bowser and Roger Jermayne Boyd (Trina); stepchildren, Shameka Whidbee, Justin Whidbee, Quinton Roach and Travis McWilliams; two sisters, Monica B. Harrell and Larita B. Cooper (Darrell); two brothers, James Boyd Jr. and Tony Boyd; 19 grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Boyd family.

