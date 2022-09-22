...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Al Jolson Snowden Jr. “Mudbone" (66) passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, VA. He was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC to his late parents Al Jolson Snowden Sr. and Elizabeth Snowden. A viewing will be held at Stallings Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5pm-7pm and funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church located at 836 US 158, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Flowers, cards, and all donations can be given at Stallings Funeral Home on Friday between 5-7pm. There will be no setting up. However, the family would like to thank you in advance for all prayers during this time.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.