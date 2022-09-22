Al Jolson Snowden, Jr

Al Jolson Snowden Jr. “Mudbone" (66) passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, VA. He was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC to his late parents Al Jolson Snowden Sr. and Elizabeth Snowden. A viewing will be held at Stallings Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5pm-7pm and funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church located at 836 US 158, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Flowers, cards, and all donations can be given at Stallings Funeral Home on Friday between 5-7pm. There will be no setting up. However, the family would like to thank you in advance for all prayers during this time.

