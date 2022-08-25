Albert Delwin Eure, age 90, of Yeates Lane, Hertford, NC went to be with our Lord on August 22, 2022 at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Perquimans County, he was the son of the late Delwin and Leona Umphlett Eure. He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Betty Saunders Eure, and their four children, Lois Marie Eure of Raleigh, NC, Karl Matthew Eure (Anne), Burt Anthony Eure (Paige), and John Albert Eure (Lillian) all of Hertford, NC; ten grandchildren, Clover Barragan (Oscar) of CA, Tracy Umphlett (Joe), Krystal Eure, Karla Eure (Christian), Kourtney Eure (Brock), Neil Eure (LeAnn), Amber Reed (Robbie), Joshua Eure (Alisa), and Austin Eure, all of Hertford, NC and Jeremy Eure (Ashlee) of GA; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Robert “Bobby” Hayden Eure, Sr. (Hazel) and a brother-in-law, Sam Fisher. ??He was the owner, builder, and operator of White Hat Seed Farm until retirement. Albert was active in many organizations in the county and state. He started as a boy scout leader at New Hope, the 4-H Club, Farm Bureau NC Soybean Association, Seedsmen Association, Foundation Seed Association, and was instrumental in getting the Durants Neck Fire Department established. He had a big part in getting the New Bold White House restored and in the building of the Visiting Center and getting it open to the public. Albert was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church. He loved to read, especially about history, and to talk about it all the time. Albert and his father built several homes in Perquimans County. He even helped in the building of the Jimmy Hunter Bridge and dropped his hammer in the river. Albert was in the National Guard for several years and served four years in the U. S. Air Force. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Woodland United Methodist Church, Sunday, August 28, 2022. Fellowship will follow after the service in the Fellowship Hall and at any other time at the home of Burt and Paige, 1494 New Hope Road. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and aids at the Hertford Health and Rehabilitation Center, Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, and the VA. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Eure family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 1507 N. Road Street, #2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
