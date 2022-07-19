Albert E. Onley, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, July 15, 2022. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 14, 1934 to the late Julian Edward Onley and Mary McPherson Onley, he was the widower of Geraldine McCoy Onley. Albert went to work for Norfolk Carolina Telephone Company as a lineman and retired as central office foreman. He had a passion for school athletics and enjoyed being a high school football referee for 40 years. Al was instrumental in establishing The Albemarle Amateur Radio Society (K4VHV). After retirement, he enjoyed membership in the Tidewater Big Train Operators. He is survived by two daughters, Jo Anne Parrish (Virgil) of Camden, NC and Sheila Winslow of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren, Lee Parrish (Kendra), Alden Parrish, Lauren Winslow, and Blake Winslow; and three great grandchildren, Keegan Parrish, Cayden Parrish, and Zane Parrish. He was preceded in death by his sister, Julia O. Ozment, brother, Aubrey E. Onley, and son-in-law, David Winslow. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will have a visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 2702 Dan & Mary Street, Elizabeth City, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Onley family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
