Albert Leary Rhodes, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Columbia, NC on May 10, 1948 to the late Anna Voliva Williamson and Royce Leslie Rhodes (stepmother, Rebecca Jarvis Rhodes), he was the beloved husband of fifty-two years to Joy Ann Beals Rhodes. Al served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps and retired from active duty at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving twenty years. A Vietnam Veteran, he was a member of the Marine Corp League. He was a member of First Baptist Church Elizabeth City and the Ruritans. Al was active with the Food Bank and Food Pantry. He had a passion for wood crafting, but most important to him was his family. In addition to his wife, Joy, Al is survived by two daughters, Trista Bogardus (Peter) and Chrissy Forbes (Stevie); two brothers, John Bradley Rhodes (Mali) and Raymond Seagroves; a sister, Rebecca Harris; sisters-in-law, Judith Johnson, Tighe Simons (Linda), and Debbie Beals; a brother-in-law, Daniel Beals (Sue); five grandchildren, Corbin Thompson, Mallory Bogardus, Mackenzie Bryant, Brooke Tuthill (John), and Kimberlee Forbes; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ryan Rhodes and stepbrother Serge Spotanski; a stepsister, Victoria S. Morton; his beloved in-laws, Woodrow and Ann Jennette Beals; and two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Beals and Elwood Johnson. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with Mr. Larry Privott officiating. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery with full military honors. Family will receive friends at other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Rhodes family. Memorial donations may be made in Al’s name to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, P.O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Al or send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.