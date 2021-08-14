On August 12, 2021, Alethia Roberts Sawyer of Shawboro passed away peacefully at her home. Alethia was born on December 2, 1930. She was the daughter of Rufus D. Roberts and Ann Susan Caroon Roberts, who preceded her in death. Alethia was married to the love of her life, Charles Victor Sawyer for 73 years. Together they forged a family bonded together by Christ’s love and their love for one another. Alethia was often described as a Christian woman of strong faith, however, she was also often described as feisty. This was just one of her many traits that drew people to her and won their love and devotion. Alethia had a keen sense of humor that produced not just smiles but laughter from her famiy and friends. She maintained this ability to the end. Alethia loved to sing. She used her beautiful voice to sing babies to sleep, to entertain grumpy, tired children and to praise God and witness for her Savior, Jesus Christ. Alethia served in many positions at Rehoboth Baptist Church and was especially fond of directing and helping with Vacation Bible School and with Christmas and Easter Pageants where her skill in sewing and making costumes, working on scenery and directing children excelled. She established traditions in her family that have been handed down to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the rituals and symbolism of her faith and received great comfort as a member of the Eastern Star. Alethia and Victor enjoyed waterskiing in their younger days and boating and camping at Long Point, with days filled with swimming and skiing and nights filled with setting nets and catching fish. They instilled in their children and others a love of nature and the water. Another of their many passions was gardening, especially when it came to their azaleas and camellias. They loved to dance and were members of the Currituck Cut-Ups Square Dance group. Alelthia enjoyed painting and often crafted Christmas ornaments that highlighted her artistic ability. Born in an era when women were not afforded many career opportunities, Alethia excelled in making a home for her family and in creating a career for herself. Her first business venture was selling Avon, which she loved and could work at when the children were young. As her children grew up she began a successful career at the Daily Advance where she enjoyed engaging with the public and using her creative ability to design ads for customers. In the latter part of her professional life, Alethia was employed by the US Postal Service and served as Postmaster at Knotts Island, NC from December 18, 1976 until December 11, 1982 when she began serving as the Postmaster of Kitty Hawk, NC until her retirement. During their retirement years, Alethia and Victor enjoyed traveling and spending the colder months in Florida where the warmer climate offered even more gardening time. She loved all the different flowers but was especially partial to the hibiscus that grew in their yard. Alethia took delight in every new baby added to the family and she loved to have them visit her. She never lost her touch to sooth and entertain a little one. In addition to her parents, Alethia was predeceased by her brother, Morrison O. Roberts, her sister in law, Melba Roberts Fox and her sister in law, Dorothy Sawyer McHorney. Alethia is survived by her loving husband, Victor and by their three children, Vicki Sawyer Ansell (David Barham), Martin Kent Sawyer (Teresa) and David Kim Sawyer (Terri); and her ten grandchildren, Emily Ansell, Adam Ansell (Cherie), Amanda Spence (Dave), Charles Victor Sawyer II (Katie), Sara Grace Sawyer and Rachel Sawyer. Her love knew no blood boundaries and she also loved and was well loved by her special bonus grandchildren, Charles Wine III (Tammi), Brianna Wine, Daniel Weiss and Katie Ferebee (Brad) who added more love and great-grandbabies to her life. Her 18 great-grandchildren, Joseph Camelio, Andrea Ansell, Caroline Ansell, Deborah Ansell, Sawyer Spence, Gideon Spence, Kohen Spence, Leeland Sawyer, Sylvie Sawyer, Hallee Mills, Brody Ferebee, Adalyn Ferebee, Rylan Weiss, JD Wine, Warren Wine, Abigail Derby-Wine, Mariah Derby-Wine and Eden Derby were blessed to know her and will hears stories of her for years to come. She is also survived by her brother, Lowell Roberts and his wife Marion and their family, by her sister in law, Margaret Tucker and her husband Wayne and their family and by her brother in law, Allen Roberts and his wife Inez and their family and the families of Morrison Roberts and Melba Roberts Fox and Dorothy Sawyer McHorney. Alethia and Victor were especially blessed by their neighbor, Natalie Barco, who brightened their days with her youthful enthusiasm and smiling face. The family wished to express their deep gratitude and appreciation for the special caregivers who helped with her care and loved her, Kristy Williamson, Sheila Phelan, Alona Snowden and Vernette Burnham. In lieu of flowers, the family request that any donations be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church, Maple, NC and that you honor her life by spreading the word of Jesus Christ. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.