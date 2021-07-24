Alice B. Richardson

Alice Gray Barnette Richardson, 91, of 202-A West Church Street, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mrs. Richardson was born in Wake County on April 8, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Monnie Coppedge Barnette Bunch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John Ayers and William Francis “Sunshine” Richardson; and by two brothers, Billy and Bob Barnette. A retired Underwriter/Auditor with Charlotte Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. where she worked for 23 years, she later worked on home visits with the Albemarle Commission. She was a member of Countryside Church of Christ. Surviving are her children, Vickie Williams (husband, John), and John Jason Ayers, all of Edenton; a step-son, William “Bill” Richardson (wife, Sherry Jean) of Powells Point; three sisters, Ellen Jones (husband, Wayland) of Colerain, Sue Britt of Edenton, and Nita Jernigan of Washington; two brothers, Claude Talmadge Barnette (wife, Flora) of Pembroke, and Melvin Wisely Barnette of Chocowinity; three grandchildren, Chris Williams (wife, Heather), Dana Byrum (husband, Tony), and Jenna Hebert (husband, David); and four great-grandsons, Hunter, Tucker, Evan, and Heath. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Bob Brock. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
