Alice B. Sawyer, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Camden on June 19, 1931 to the late Earl Thomas Bartlett and Dora Owens Bartlett, she was the widow of Horace Edison Sawyer. She was a life-long member of Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church. Alice was a secretary at the Elizabeth City Health Department, the the Camden Social Services Department, and a homemaker. She loved to read and watch television. She enjoyed a good laugh and was always ready for a long, hardy conversation. She is survived by her children, Wade Sawyer (Karen) and Walt Sawyer, all of Camden NC, Jan Cartwright (Eddie) of South Mills, NC and Julie Sawyer of Camden, NC; eight grandchildren, Jordan Miller (Matt), Brett Sawyer, Josh Sawyer, Madi Blick (Bobby), Kristin Sawyer (Darris), Katlin Sawyer (Grant), Owen Blizzard, and Carley Blizzard; and six great-grandchildren, McCoy Blick, Ava Brown, Grey Sawyer, Myles Sawyer, Lila Sawyer, and Kolten Blizzard. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will greet visitors in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Sawyer. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
