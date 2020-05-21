Alice Z. Elliott
MOYOCK - Alice Ruth Ziegel Elliott, 69, of 2044 Caratoke Highway, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in her home.
Mrs. Elliott was born in New Orleans, LA, on June 29, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Edgar Lee and Wilma Adeline Disotell Ziegel. Among her many enjoyments in life included cooking, canning and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She attended Burgess Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Wilma Jean Ritter and Judy Marie Elliott; and by a brother, Larry Ziegel.
Surviving are her husband, Billy Gene Elliott, Sr.; two sons, Billy Elliott, Jr. (Heidi) of Maple and John Elliott (Season) of Grandy; four sisters, Mona Leonardman, Janet Ziegel, Myrtle Ziegel, and Edna Laurente; two brothers, Buck and James Ziegel, all of Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Billy III, Chelsea, Sydney, Chase, Taylor, Jackson, and Drew; and four great-grandchildren.
A service for immediate family will be held Saturday in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA..
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
