Alice Fay Hourmouzis, age 69, left her temporary residence here on Earth to reside at her permanent home in Heaven on August 12, 2021. Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Hopkins and her parents, Eugene and Fay Hopkins. Alice was the wonderful sister of three brothers, Jerry Hopkins (Robin) of Barco, NC, Roy Hopkins (Linda) of Harbinger, NC, and Eddie Hopkins of Florida and she was very happily married to Sam Hourmouzis- her husband of 29 years, of the Aydlett residence. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, April, Kayle, Aaron, and John. Alice was a compassionate lover of cats all her life, especially the one she left behind, “Caroline”. She had many friends from all over and never made an enemy. Her life is a wonderful example of a dedicated wife, daughter, sister, and most of all “Christian”. Alice will be sorely missed by all those who knew her and loved her. Plans for a celebration of Alice’s life are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully askes that donations in Alice’s honor be made to the Currituck Animal Shelter. Expressions of sympathy and hope are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
