Alice Johnson Felton
ELIZABETH CITY - Alice Johnson Felton, age 92, of 112 River Street, Winfall, NC died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital, Elizabeth City, NC.
A funeral service will be conducted at Poplar Run AME Zion Church, Winfall, NC on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jasper Gaskins. Burial will be in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Winfall, NC. A viewing will be Saturday from 10:00 until time of service at the church. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Felton was the daughter of the late Dennis Johnson and Neppie White Johnson and the wife of the late Eddie Floyd Felton.
Mrs. Felton is survived by 1 daughter, Alice F. Downing (Marcus) of Hertford, NC, 2 sons: Dennis E. Felton (Vernita) of Elizabeth City, NC and Leon Felton (Nena) of Winfall, NC, 11 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and 1 sister-in-law Bettie Johnson.