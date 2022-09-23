Alice Griffith

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
ELIZABETH CITY - Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son's home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter's nickname for her was "Doodlebug." Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Peggy Matthews, and husband Stacey of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, George Allen (and fiancee Lisa King) of Shiloh, NC; a sister, Jona Medlin (Kent) of Raleigh, NC; a brother, Horace Pritchard (Karen) of Elizabeth City, NC; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Joey, Brian, Jessica, and Bobbie; and ten great-grandchildren, Zoie, Connor, Declan, Mia, Millie, William, Benjamin, Gwyneth, Gabriel, and Anora.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Griffith family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Albemarle Mental Health Center, 305 East Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Griffith or send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.