Alice Griffith

Alice May Pritchard Griffith

ELIZABETH CITY - Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son's home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter's nickname for her was "Doodlebug." Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.

