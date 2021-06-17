Alice L. Riddick

Alice Louise Riddick, 89, of Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Solaris Healthcare Palatka following an extended illness. Born in Douglas, Georgia, Alice was raised in the Alma, Georgia area and returned to Palatka in 1968 from Savannah, Georgia. She was a member of Francis Baptist Church. Alice worked many years as a teacher’s aide at Moseley Elementary School and later at Belk Hudson in downtown Palatka. In her leisure time, she enjoyed gardening and crafting. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thurman L. Riddick, 2 brothers, Clinton Sowell and Lewis Sowell and a sister, Carol Deen “Mickey” Holton. Alice is survived by 3 sons, Michael Riddick (Sheila) of Palatka, Kenneth Riddick of Palatka and Keith Riddick (Judy) of Tallahassee, 7 grandchildren, Christopher Riddick (Jessica), Todd Riddick (Heather), Jennifer Hickman (Aaron), Lindsey Kral (Bill), Robert Ridenour (Meghan), Briane Key (Steven) and Brian Riddick (Katherine), 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services celebrating Alice’s life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka. Burial will follow at Palatka Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services at 2:00 P.M. Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer’s Treatment and Research Center, Ramsey Foundation, 640 Jackson Street, St. Paul, MN 55101-9021. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Alice’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
