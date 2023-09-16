Alice Reid

Alice Gladys Bundy Reid, beloved mother, grandmother, and owner/operator of Reid’s Upholstery, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was born on September 2, 1930, in Pasquotank County, North Carolina. Alice dedicated her life to her family, church, and the success of her upholstery business. Her hard work and dedication allowed her to provide for her loved ones and create a lasting impact in her community. Alice was a woman of strength and determination, always striving to provide the best for her family. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Fellowship. She is survived by her loving daughter, Monna Reid, and her devoted sons, Paul Victor Reid and Garland Thomas Reid, all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Alice's grandchildren, Paul Victor Reid, Jr. and Julie Oxendine, will forever cherish their memories with their beloved grandmother. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Haywood Bundy and Monna Staples Bundy, as well as her husband, Thomas Victor Reid, and five siblings. While she will be deeply missed, her legacy of love and resilience will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Fred Ellenwood officiating. The service will be live streamed. Visit her obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com at the time of service to view the live stream. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Reid family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
