ASHEVILLE - Alise Reid Irvin, 99, died peacefully on May 6, 2023 with family by her side at CarePartners Hospice in Asheville. Alise was born March 7, 1924 to Horace Gates Reid and Maude Stanton Reid in Pasquotank County, NC. She was a graduate of Weeksville High School ‘41 and Womens’ College (now UNC-Greensboro) ‘45 with a BS in Home Economics. Upon graduation, Alise moved to Cleveland County to teach at Polkville High School and boarded at the home of a local family. When one of the family’s sons returned home from the war, a romance was kindled that led to the marriage of Abram Vann Irvin and Alise Elizabeth Reid in August 1946. Alise stepped back from teaching but worked in the Shelby Public Library until her first child was born. When both sons were in school, she resumed her career in education. After the unexpected death of her husband, she retooled in library science and moved into public library work, returning to Elizabeth City with her two sons to hold leadership positions with the East Albemarle Regional Library. Among other accomplishments, Alise upgraded the bookmobile service in the region and led the library during the construction of its first modern building. She loved doing Story Hour with young children. Retiring from the library in 1988 after 22 years, she remained active in her church, serving as a deacon, librarian, and Sunday School teacher at Blackwell Memorial. She was a member of Newbegun Church in Weeksville in her later years. For more than three decades after her retirement, Alise took pleasure in her loves of reading, gardening and watching the wind on the water at the home she built on Dances Bay. Alise was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Addison Vann Irvin, and her brothers Walter Joseph Reid, Hythe Addison “Pete” Reid, and Horace Gates “Jerry” Reid, Jr. She is survived by her son Ben (Peggy) of Asheville, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is remembered by them, as well as by her nieces and nephews, as a strong, independent woman and a caring mother, aunt, and grandmother. The family extends special thanks to Ms. Gwen Davis whose devotion and friendship helped Alise to remain in her home as long as she did. Thanks also to the staff and residents at Mars Hill Manor, who welcomed her and cared for her in her final year. Memorial gifts may be made to the Newbegun United Methodist Church, UNC-TV, or to a charity of your choice. A remembrance gathering of family and close friends is planned for the summer.
