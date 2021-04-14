Allen V. Taylor, Jr. ,87 of Elizabeth City, NC exchanged time for a closer walk with thee on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Virginia Beach, VA. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC with Pastor Kevin Lighty, officiating. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.
