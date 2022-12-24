Allen R. Alger

Allen Richard Alger, age 79, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence. Born in Lodi, NY on June 30, 1943 to the late Sylvester and Martha Walker Alger, he was the loving husband of Deborah Alger. Allen served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and, after completing active duty, worked in construction and as a machinist for Gould’s Pumps ITT. Allen was a servant hearted man, serving together with his wife in children's ministry at Calvary Chapel, Seneca Falls, NY (formerly called The First Baptist Church of Seneca Falls) and in the Walk to Emmaus ministry in NC and NY. They also served with prison ministry at Auburn correctional facility in Auburn, NY, leading retreats and Bible Studies. Allen loved serving the veterans and was a past Post Commander for VFW Post 6060 in Elizabeth City where he also served on the Honor Guard for many years. Allen was happiest when he had a grandchild in his lap. There are many fond memories of camping with his wife and children and he loved hunting and a good debate on current issues. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Renee Rawls (Wesley) of Suffolk, VA, Nicole Alger of Honolulu, HI, Ashley Synyard (Michael) of Hertford, NC, Jason Martin (Katie) of Waterloo, NY, and Ellen Williams (Joel) of Fayetteville, NC; a sister, Linda Crumb (Ron) of Savannah, NY; a brother, Gary Alger of Ovid, NY; twelve grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Joan McLaughlin, Patricia Odzana, Charles Alger, and Lawrence Alger; and sister-in-law, Barbara Alger, and sister-in-law Janet Alger. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rob Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Allen’s name to VFW Post 6060 Honor Guard, 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. A service will also be held in Seneca Falls, NY for family and friends at Calvary Chapel, 2291 Route 89 on January 7th, 2023. Calling hours at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. and a reception to follow. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Alger family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
