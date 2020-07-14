Allie Bell Hartman

Allie "Vicki" Rives Bell Hartman
ALBANY, OR - Allie "Vicki" Rives Bell Hartman, 91, of Albany (and Corvallis) passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday night, June 29, at her Alzheimer's Care facility in Salem due to complications from contracting Covid-19.
She was born on February 22, 1929, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the youngest of 6 children of Louis and Allie Bell. She grew up in Elizabeth City and in the spring of her senior year of high school met future husband of 63 years Ed Hartman, on a blind date, who was a Coast Guard serviceman recently assigned to the station there. They were married on May 11,1947 and Allie graduated from high school in June. The couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa in November of 1947 following Ed's Honorable discharge. In 1952 Allie gave birth to their first child, Michael Edward. The family moved back to Elizabeth City and in 1955 their second child, daughter Debra Sue, was born. Then in 1959 the third and youngest child, son Everett Louis, was born in Springdale, Arkansas where Ed Hartman worked Sales for his step-father Everett Shaw. In 1962 the family ventured out west to Lake Grove, Oregon where Allie's brother Bill Bell and sister-in-law Doris and two daughters resided. One year later in 1963 the Hartmans moved south down the Willamette Valley to Corvallis where they lived until 1991 when they relocated to Albany in retirement.
Allie was a homemaker until the kids grew up enough for her to work as the Head Cook at Samaritan Village Retirement Home from 1971 to 1985 when she retired. She loved cooking, baking and cake decorating for family and friends (and was quite the cook), enjoyed playing cards, was active in the Corvallis Lady Elks as husband Ed went through "the chairs" and cherished her time she spent watching her grandchildren grow up. Allie and Ed also enjoyed RVing with their club and traveling back to Elizabeth City to visit family and friends where their relationship began.
She is survived by her son Michael Hartman and wife Debi of Salem, son Everett Hartman and wife Krista of Albany, granddaughter Stephanie Giacopuzzi and husband Nick of Camarillo, California, granddaughter Ali Zimmerman and husband Jerry of Sherwood, grandson Marcus Hartman and wife Loni of Portland, and granddaughter Kara England and husband Cory of Beaverton, granddaughter Angie Fuhrman and husband Brooks of Salem, grandson Rocky Pontarolo and wife Tamara of Salem, and grandson Bill Pontarolo of Salem. Allie is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, Bella Giacopuzzi, Emmalyn Zimmerman, Matthew Hartman, and Brody, Zoe, Oliver and Piper Fuhrman.
Allie was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Allie, husband Edward, daughter Debra Sue, brothers Edward, William and Louis Bell, sisters Minnie Jennings and Eloise Bell.
At this time no services are scheduled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and a celebration of life may be held at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.