Alma Boyd

Alma Hunt Boyd

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Alma Hunt Boyd 80, of Newport News, VA, departed from this earthly life on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Holy Trinity Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Internment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery. She leaves behind to cherish her memories; her children, Paul Sharrock, Gloria Sharrock, Lee A. Boyd (Vansola), Denise Boyd, Latonia Boyd (Esther), Shawndell Boyd and Terrence Lowry; 15 grand children, 29 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins.

Professional Services are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

