...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Alma Hunt Boyd 80, of Newport News, VA, departed from this earthly life on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Holy Trinity Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Internment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery. She leaves behind to cherish her memories; her children, Paul Sharrock, Gloria Sharrock, Lee A. Boyd (Vansola), Denise Boyd, Latonia Boyd (Esther), Shawndell Boyd and Terrence Lowry; 15 grand children, 29 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins.
Professional Services are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.