Alma Speight Humphries, 86 of Hertford, NC passed peacefully at home on September 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Randolph Dean, Sr. and Mabel Leona Williams and bonus daughter to Mattie Dean. Alma was also preceded in death by husband, Luther Speight, brother, Roy Dean and her soul mate, Kenneth Humphries. She is survived by her sons, Herbert Speight and wife Gina of South Carolina, Allen Speight, Glenn Speight and wife Tonya, and a bonus son Ken Humphries and wife Peggy all of Hertford, NC; much cherished friends, Waynette Speight of Coinjock, NC, Linda Speight of Elizabeth City, NC, and Joy Shamblin of Hertford, NC; her siblings, Randolph Dean Jr. and wife Claudette, Phoebe Braswell and husband Robert, Mary Ann Williams and husband Gene, Raymond Dean and wife Gayle all of Virginia. Alma was also blessed with ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Though she will be greatly missed, we take comfort knowing we shall see her again. A graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Gene Boyce officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Humphries family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
